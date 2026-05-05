Stiller, Taylor reunite at 2026 Met Gala after 10 years Entertainment May 05, 2026

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala, showing up together for the first time in 10 years.

The couple rocked outfits inspired by their favorite NBA team, the New York Knicks, with Stiller in a navy suit and bright-orange tie, and Taylor in a cobalt-blue gown with sparkly floral details.

Their looks fit right in with this year's "Fashion is Art" theme, celebrating creativity on and off the runway.