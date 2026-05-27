Janel Parrish, Leslie David Baker's 'Stockholm Squad' wraps production
What's the story
The production of the dark comedy film Stockholm Squad has been completed, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, which is a debut feature by writer-director Alec Bewkes, features an ensemble cast including Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars), Leslie David Baker (The Office), and Erinn Hayes (Children's Hospital). The story revolves around six strangers who are kidnapped and trapped in a basement.
Genre fusion
Plot and storyline of 'Stockholm Squad'
Stockholm Squad is being described as a cross between The Breakfast Club and 10 Cloverfield Lane. The film's plot revolves around the kidnapped strangers trying to bond with each other in the basement. Bewkes, who also stars in the movie, expressed in a statement, "The goal was to make a feel-good comedy set in the last place you'd ever imagine to really sell the story's message of hope and community."
Production insights
Production companies involved in 'Stockholm Squad'
After filming in Los Angeles, Stockholm Squad is currently in post-production. The film is produced by Bewkes under Hang Six Films, with Bennett Cordon from Salt Cellar Films and Thomas Cross also on board as producers. Lucas Ford and Colin Oh are serving as executive producers for the project. Before Stockholm Squad, Bewkes directed the short movie Shut Up, Jack. The film will premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Festival next month.