Janel Parrish, Leslie David Baker's 'Stockholm Squad' wraps production

Genre fusion

Plot and storyline of 'Stockholm Squad'

Stockholm Squad is being described as a cross between The Breakfast Club and 10 Cloverfield Lane. The film's plot revolves around the kidnapped strangers trying to bond with each other in the basement. Bewkes, who also stars in the movie, expressed in a statement, "The goal was to make a feel-good comedy set in the last place you'd ever imagine to really sell the story's message of hope and community."