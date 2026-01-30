Stop defaming my family: Salman Khan to Abhinav Kashyap Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

A Mumbai court has told filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap to stop making defamatory comments about Salman Khan and his family, at least for now.

This comes after Salman filed a ₹9 crore lawsuit, pointing to 26 video interviews and podcasts broadcast on the "Bollywood Thikana" channel (between September and December 2025) where Kashyap called the Khans "convicted criminals."

The judge made it clear: free speech doesn't mean you can threaten or insult people.