Stop defaming my family: Salman Khan to Abhinav Kashyap
A Mumbai court has told filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap to stop making defamatory comments about Salman Khan and his family, at least for now.
This comes after Salman filed a ₹9 crore lawsuit, pointing to 26 video interviews and podcasts broadcast on the "Bollywood Thikana" channel (between September and December 2025) where Kashyap called the Khans "convicted criminals."
The judge made it clear: free speech doesn't mean you can threaten or insult people.
What exactly did Kashyap say about the Khans?
In those videos, Kashyap didn't hold back—he accused Salman of faking his six-pack, mocked his workouts, and took shots at Salman's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, plus their father Salim Khan.
He even labeled the family part of a "jihadi ecosystem," which really crossed a line.
Kashyap is best known for directing Salman's hit film Dabangg, but he's also made headlines for controversial claims against the Khans before—like blaming them for sabotaging his career.
The court's move highlights that there are limits to what you can say about public figures online in India.