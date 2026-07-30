Story TV plans 1,000-plus South Indian microdramas by March 2027

Story TV is teaming up with regional filmmakers and actors to make these stories feel authentic.

Big names like director Alagar (Saravanan Meenatchi) and cinematographer Laxman Kumar (Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu) are working on Tamil projects; for Telugu series, director Ajju (One Last Ride) and Nandi Award-winning cinematographer Om Prakash are involved.

With fans in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kochi spending about 95 minutes daily on the platform, COO GSN Aditya summed it up: "What we create here will not only strengthen our leadership in the region but also become the blueprint for how we take this category to other regions across the country."