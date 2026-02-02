'Stranger Things' animated spin-off teaser reveals return of beloved characters
Netflix just teased "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," an animated spin-off landing in 2026.
Set between seasons two and three, it brings Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max back to Hawkins to face fresh Upside Down monsters and a new supernatural mystery.
Cast and animation style
The show's got a throwback look—think bright colors and classic '80s Saturday morning cartoons—with just enough creepy Upside Down energy.
Dustin warns in the teaser, "Something from the Upside Down must have survived last year."
Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, with Luca Diaz as Mike and Braxton Quinney as Dustin. The cast also features Brett Gipson (Hopper), Odessa A'zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.
Production details
Eric Robles is leading production with the Duffer Brothers and other familiar names from the original series as executive producers.
"Tales From '85" will stream only on Netflix when it premieres.