'Stranger Things' animated spin-off teaser reveals return of beloved characters

Cast and animation style

The show's got a throwback look—think bright colors and classic '80s Saturday morning cartoons—with just enough creepy Upside Down energy.

Dustin warns in the teaser, "Something from the Upside Down must have survived last year."

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, with Luca Diaz as Mike and Braxton Quinney as Dustin. The cast also features Brett Gipson (Hopper), Odessa A'zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.