'Stranger Things' S05 smashes Netflix records with 105.7 million views

Huge debut and lasting hype

Season five didn't just break records—it started strong with a record-setting 59.6 million debut views, and kept the momentum going with another 31.5 million views between December 29 and January 4, even as the finale hit theaters (earning over $25 million there too).

The show's earlier seasons are still hanging out in Netflix's top 10—season one is sitting comfortably at number three—proving Stranger Things is still a binge favorite.