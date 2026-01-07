Next Article
'Stranger Things' S05 smashes Netflix records with 105.7 million views
Entertainment
Stranger Things has wrapped up its final season in style, pulling in a massive 105.7 million views as of early 2025. That makes it Netflix's ninth most-watched English-language TV season ever.
Thanks to its split release (which started last November), fans still have until March 31, 2025 to catch up.
Huge debut and lasting hype
Season five didn't just break records—it started strong with a record-setting 59.6 million debut views, and kept the momentum going with another 31.5 million views between December 29 and January 4, even as the finale hit theaters (earning over $25 million there too).
The show's earlier seasons are still hanging out in Netflix's top 10—season one is sitting comfortably at number three—proving Stranger Things is still a binge favorite.