'Stranger Things': Secrets behind Eleven's supernatural skills

In the hit series Stranger Things﻿ , Eleven's powers have fascinated audiences with how mysterious they are and how incredible. Her powers, from telekinesis to mind control, are a key part of the plot. While fans know about her using these powers to fight off threats, here are some lesser-known facts about how they work and their limitations. Let's take a look!

#1 The origin of Eleven's abilities Eleven's powers originate from experiments performed on her mother while she was pregnant. These experiments were part of a secret government project to develop psychic abilities in humans. Accordingly, Eleven was born with supernatural talents. Her powers aren't just random, but intricately linked to her mother's exposure to the experiments, which changed her genetic makeup.

#2 Telekinesis: More than just moving objects While telekinesis is commonly portrayed as moving objects without touching them, Eleven's application of this power is more complex than that. She can manipulate the energy fields surrounding objects, which gives her the ability to control them from a distance. It takes a lot of concentration and tires her physically and mentally, which indicates that it is not limitless.

#3 Mind control: A double-edged sword Eleven can enter people's minds and control their thoughts or actions. However, the power poses great risks for both the user and the target. Using it for a long time can put Eleven's mind under great stress, resulting in nosebleeds or fainting spells, as we have seen in many episodes of Stranger Things. It also raises ethical concerns about free will when used on others.