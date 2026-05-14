Stream 'Mr X' midnight May 14 on JioHotstar starring Warrier Karthik

'Mr X' rogue agent uncovers nuclear plot

Directed by Manu Anand, Mr X follows a rogue intelligence agent digging into why India chose to eliminate a captured spy.

Things get intense when he uncovers a plot around a missing nuclear weapon that could spark global chaos.

The film features Raiza Wilson and more in key roles: expect action-packed missions and high-stakes twists.

Even with mixed reviews, it's got enough intrigue for thriller fans looking for their next binge.