Stream 'Mr X' midnight May 14 on JioHotstar starring Warrier Karthik
Entertainment
Missed Mr X in theaters? The Tamil spy thriller starring Arya, Manju Warrier, Gautham Karthik, and R Sarathkumar drops on JioHotstar from midnight May 14.
You can stream it in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, or Kannada, so plenty of options if you want to catch up at home.
'Mr X' rogue agent uncovers nuclear plot
Directed by Manu Anand, Mr X follows a rogue intelligence agent digging into why India chose to eliminate a captured spy.
Things get intense when he uncovers a plot around a missing nuclear weapon that could spark global chaos.
The film features Raiza Wilson and more in key roles: expect action-packed missions and high-stakes twists.
Even with mixed reviews, it's got enough intrigue for thriller fans looking for their next binge.