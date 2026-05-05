Streep calls Marvel movies boring while promoting 'Prada 2' Entertainment May 05, 2026

Meryl Streep isn't holding back about today's blockbuster films, especially Marvel's.

While promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, she said, "We got the villains and we got the good guys, and it's so boring."

In Prada 2, Streep returns as Miranda Priestly, teaming up with Anne Hathaway's Andy (now a features editor) to win over Emily Blunt's character at Dior.