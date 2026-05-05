Streep calls Marvel movies boring while promoting 'Prada 2'
Entertainment
Meryl Streep isn't holding back about today's blockbuster films, especially Marvel's.
While promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, she said, "We got the villains and we got the good guys, and it's so boring."
In Prada 2, Streep returns as Miranda Priestly, teaming up with Anne Hathaway's Andy (now a features editor) to win over Emily Blunt's character at Dior.
Marvel sequels keep hero villain formula
Marvel's next big releases, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, are sticking with their classic hero-villain formula.
Streep says Hollywood will move toward deeper stories that give both heroes and villains more layers, which might hit home for anyone craving something fresh at the movies.