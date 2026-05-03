Streep skips Met Gala amid backlash over Bezos Amazon sponsorship
Meryl Streep is sitting out this year's Met Gala, joining a wave of celebrities pushing back against the event's leadership, especially co-chairs Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos, whose Amazon sponsorship has stirred up criticism.
The gala's "Fashion Is Art" theme was meant to celebrate creativity, but instead, it's sparked debates about big money overshadowing art.
Streep rep says gala doesn't resonate
Streep's representative confirmed she was invited but shared that the gala just doesn't resonate with her.
She joins others like Zendaya and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in voicing concerns.
The controversy has put a spotlight on how exclusive (and commercial) these big cultural events can feel, even with stars like Beyonce and Venus Williams also serving as co-chairs.