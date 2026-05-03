Streep skips Met Gala amid backlash over Bezos Amazon sponsorship

Streep rep says gala doesn't resonate

Streep's representative confirmed she was invited but shared that the gala just doesn't resonate with her.

She joins others like Zendaya and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in voicing concerns.

The controversy has put a spotlight on how exclusive (and commercial) these big cultural events can feel, even with stars like Beyonce and Venus Williams also serving as co-chairs.