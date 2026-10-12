'Street Fighter' 2026: Cast, plot, release date

Set in 1993, the film follows estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Koji) and Ken Masters (Centineo) who are reunited by the mysterious Chun-Li (Liang). They must compete in the next World Warrior Tournament while unraveling a deadly conspiracy.

The movie will feature iconic characters like M. Bison (David Dastmalchian), Guile (Cody Rhodes), Akuma (Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i), Balrog (Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson), E. Honda (Hirooki Goto), and Blanka (Jason Momoa).

It releases on Friday.