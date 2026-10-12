'Street Fighter' 2026: Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
The iconic video game franchise Street Fighter is getting a new live-action movie in 2026. The film will be directed by Kitao Sakurai and stars a diverse ensemble including Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, and Indian action star Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming adaptation of Capcom's beloved fighting game series.
Film details
What is the plot of the upcoming film?
Set in 1993, the film follows estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Koji) and Ken Masters (Centineo) who are reunited by the mysterious Chun-Li (Liang). They must compete in the next World Warrior Tournament while unraveling a deadly conspiracy.
The movie will feature iconic characters like M. Bison (David Dastmalchian), Guile (Cody Rhodes), Akuma (Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i), Balrog (Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson), E. Honda (Hirooki Goto), and Blanka (Jason Momoa).
It releases on Friday.
Franchise legacy
When did 'Street Fighter' franchise begin?
The Street Fighter franchise started in 1987 with Capcom's first game release. It was Street Fighter II (1991) that revolutionized the series, introducing features that defined the one-on-one fighting game genre.
Per IGN, the upcoming film isn't the first live-action adaptation of Street Fighter; it follows 1994's Street Fighter and 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.
Film adaptation
Is it a reboot? Know about other adaptations
The 2026 film is a reboot that draws inspiration from Capcom's iconic video game franchise, particularly Street Fighter II.
It's a standalone movie with no continuity ties to the 1994 Jean-Claude Van Damme film or the 2009 Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.
Paramount Pictures has also released a playable full-length trailer on YouTube for fans to interact with as they watch.