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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' bounces back; nears ₹20cr mark
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' bounces back; nears ₹20cr mark
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' box office collection

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' bounces back; nears ₹20cr mark

By Isha Sharma
Jun 21, 2026
11:48 am
What's the story

Imtiaz Ali's partition drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah, has entered its second week in theaters. The film witnessed a significant jump on its second Saturday with collections of ₹4.35 crore across 1,372 shows. This took the total India net collection to ₹18.5 crore and the total India gross collection to ₹22.1 crore, per Sacnilk.

Box office battle

Film faces competition from multiple movies

The film is now facing tough competition from new releases such as Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. It is also up against the Hollywood animated film Toy Story 5. Previous releases such as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Peddi have also emerged as the film's competitors.

Film's theme

More about the film

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a love story set against the backdrop of India's Partition. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Banita Sandhu, Danish Pandor, Jaipreet Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Vinod Nagpal, Manish Chaudhary, Anjana Sukhani, and Rasika Agashe. It features music by AR Rahman. The drama has received positive reviews from critics.

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