'Main Vaapas Aaunga' bounces back; nears ₹20cr mark
What's the story
Imtiaz Ali's partition drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah, has entered its second week in theaters. The film witnessed a significant jump on its second Saturday with collections of ₹4.35 crore across 1,372 shows. This took the total India net collection to ₹18.5 crore and the total India gross collection to ₹22.1 crore, per Sacnilk.
Box office battle
Film faces competition from multiple movies
The film is now facing tough competition from new releases such as Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. It is also up against the Hollywood animated film Toy Story 5. Previous releases such as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Peddi have also emerged as the film's competitors.
Film's theme
More about the film
Main Vaapas Aaunga is a love story set against the backdrop of India's Partition. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Banita Sandhu, Danish Pandor, Jaipreet Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Vinod Nagpal, Manish Chaudhary, Anjana Sukhani, and Rasika Agashe. It features music by AR Rahman. The drama has received positive reviews from critics.