'Main Vaapas Aaunga' bounces back; nears ₹20cr mark

Box office battle

Film faces competition from multiple movies

The film is now facing tough competition from new releases such as Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. It is also up against the Hollywood animated film Toy Story 5. Previous releases such as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Peddi have also emerged as the film's competitors.