'Student of the Year: After Dark' centers Kapoor's twin investigation
Entertainment
The trailer for Student of the Year: After Dark just dropped, putting Shanaya Kapoor front and center at St Theresa school.
The story kicks off with the mysterious death of Aisha (played by Kapoor), found drowned and frozen, while her twin sister Aditi (also Kapoor) is determined to dig up the truth, hinting at a hidden conspiracy.
There's also a secret, high-stakes competition in play, bringing some serious Squid Game vibes to campus drama.
Maya directed series premieres November 13
Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, this new series dives deeper into ambition and rivalry than previous SOTY stories.
It premieres November 13 on JioHotstar, giving fans a darker twist on the franchise.