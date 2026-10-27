'Student of the Year: After Dark' centers Kapoor's twin investigation

The trailer for Student of the Year: After Dark just dropped, putting Shanaya Kapoor front and center at St Theresa school.

The story kicks off with the mysterious death of Aisha (played by Kapoor), found drowned and frozen, while her twin sister Aditi (also Kapoor) is determined to dig up the truth, hinting at a hidden conspiracy.

There's also a secret, high-stakes competition in play, bringing some serious Squid Game vibes to campus drama.