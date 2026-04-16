Student's answer sheet sketch of Singh goes viral on Instagram
Entertainment
A student's answer sheet is getting a lot of love online after they drew a sketch of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh while sharing their dream to become an actor like him.
The student called Singh "He is a very great actor. He is very hard-working." and the post on Instagram has already crossed millions of views.
Teacher's 'good' note sparks online praise
The teacher marked the answer sheet with a simple but uplifting "good," which only added to the excitement.
People online are praising the student's creativity and ambition, saying "Ranveer must be proud looking at this."
It's a sweet reminder of how celebrities can inspire young people, and how teachers can support dreams that go beyond the usual paths.