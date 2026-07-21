Students' protest 'far bigger than any individual,' says Shabana Azmi 

Azmi, who is a day younger than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reportedly suffered from dizziness, exhaustion, and stomach distress due to extreme weather conditions and overcrowding.

She went to the protest site on July 19, Sunday, as well, which was a day after environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk was forcefully removed from the protest site and hospitalized at Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police due to deteriorating health after an indefinite hunger strike.