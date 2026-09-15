Stylist Roach confirms ceremony after Zendaya's 'Dune: Part Three' tour
Despite the internet buzz, Zendaya and Tom Holland haven't had an official ceremony yet.
Zendaya's stylist Law Roach just confirmed that the official ceremony will happen after Zendaya wraps up her Dune: Part Three press tour.
This update comes even though Tom has called Zendaya "my wife" in public.
Roach debunks AI-generated wedding photos
Confusion started when a magazine interview hinted at a secret wedding with Tom's family present, plus Zendaya's been spotted wearing a wedding band since the Oscars. There were even reports of a private celebration in Surrey last month.
Roach set the record straight: those AI-generated wedding photos are fake, and earlier whispers about a private ceremony may have been off the mark.
For now, both stars are busy with work: Zendaya is promoting Dune: Part Three while Tom stars in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.