Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' trailer shows friends drawn into violent rivalry

Dorothy had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, making it the first Tamil feature to premiere at TIFF in the past decade.

The movie also has an original score and songs by Ilaiyaraaja, and its 18-track OST was recently performed live in Chennai.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain with Dhammam Films, it's a proud milestone for the team and fans alike.