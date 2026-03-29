'Subedaar' marks Tiwari's leap from Delhi theater to Bollywood
Entertainment
Mohit Tiwari, a seasoned theater actor who has performed across Delhi's stage circuit, is stepping into Bollywood with Subedaar, joining big names like Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.
After nearly 15 years and more than 30 stage plays, this film marks a huge moment in his journey from small-town roots to the big screen.
Tiwari praises Kapoor, lauds Madan's dedication
Tiwari says working with Kapoor was both warm and encouraging, especially during action scenes. He also appreciated Madan's focus and dedication, which made the set feel inspiring.
Coming from Dibiyapur in Uttar Pradesh, Tiwari's move from theater to film highlights his steady dedication as he finds his place in Bollywood.