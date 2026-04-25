Subhash Ghai reveals 'Taal 2' script is almost complete

Casting insights 'That's why that purity came onto the screen...' Ghai emphasized the importance of purity in casting for Taal 2, just like in the first film. He said, "If you remember, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai were new in the industry when Taal was made. That's why that purity came onto the screen." He added, "After writing a good script, the main responsibility is casting. All my films that didn't work, were all because of wrong casting."

Film appreciation Ghai also praised the leads of 'Saiyaara' Ghai also spoke about the recent film Saiyaara. He lauded the movie for its fresh faces, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. "The best thing about it was that the faces were new, so I believed in them, in their innocence and their energy," he said. When asked if he would cast them in Taal 2, Ghai said, "Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have become stars now." "In Taal, the characters should seem new. It is the need of the character."

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