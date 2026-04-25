Subhash Ghai reveals 'Taal 2' script is almost complete
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently confirmed to HT City that the script for Taal 2, the sequel to his 1999 hit, is nearly complete. The original movie starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna. Ghai told the outlet, "I have been facing this question for 15 years, 'When are you going to make Taal again?'" "We have almost completed the script, and now we're thinking this is the right time, maybe we should make it."
Casting insights
'That's why that purity came onto the screen...'
Ghai emphasized the importance of purity in casting for Taal 2, just like in the first film. He said, "If you remember, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai were new in the industry when Taal was made. That's why that purity came onto the screen." He added, "After writing a good script, the main responsibility is casting. All my films that didn't work, were all because of wrong casting."
Film appreciation
Ghai also praised the leads of 'Saiyaara'
Ghai also spoke about the recent film Saiyaara. He lauded the movie for its fresh faces, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. "The best thing about it was that the faces were new, so I believed in them, in their innocence and their energy," he said. When asked if he would cast them in Taal 2, Ghai said, "Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have become stars now." "In Taal, the characters should seem new. It is the need of the character."
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Ghai's recent post about the movie
Recently, Ghai took to Instagram to tease Taal 2. He shared a still of Khanna and Anil Kapoor from the movie. "PEACE OR PASSION ? COSMIC OR COSMETIC ?... Is the story of TAAL - a film I dared to make." "With no villain. No sex. No violence... Is story even GenZ n alpha love it today. N become memorable." "Can we make TAAL 2 ? Today Is a question in my mind."