'Scary to...': Subhash Ghai seemingly responds to sexual misconduct allegations
What's the story
Veteran director Subhash Ghai (80) is under scrutiny after actor Nehal Vadoliya recently accused him of sexual misconduct. In response, Ghai cryptically addressed the allegations in his latest Instagram post on Monday. He wrote that it has become "scary to meet unknown guys" who "want to be seen in social media with right or wrong statements just for publicity. " To recall, Ghai was also accused of sexual misconduct in 2018.
Cryptic message
'It's duty of all senior experts to help...'
Ghai's Instagram post read, "Tho it's duty of all senior experts to help n guide kids in their profession if they come to you for help." "But today it's scary to meet unknown guys." "God bless them (folded hand emoji)." The filmmaker added, "A Mutual respect is first thing in making respectful career."
Allegations
Vadoliya's allegations against Ghai
In an interview with Galatta Plus, Vadoliya described how a casual evening with Ghai and her then-boyfriend turned uncomfortable when Ghai called her "very sexy." She said, "There came a point when he came so close [to me] that I was completely shocked." "His eyes were closed. When I moved aside, his lips touched my cheek. He kissed me, and...he was about to kiss me on the lips." The alleged misconduct also led to her breakup with her boyfriend.
Aftermath
The actor's breakup
Vadoliya was furious with her then-boyfriend for allegedly placing her in such a situation. "I told him, 'Where have you brought me? You are his manager, meaning you already knew all these things.'" The incident reportedly left her shaken and ended her relationship. "I broke up with my boyfriend after that." "He was not trustworthy," she said, adding that she felt let down by both the situation and the person she had relied on for support.