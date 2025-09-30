'Scary to...': Subhash Ghai seemingly responds to sexual misconduct allegations

Veteran director Subhash Ghai (80) is under scrutiny after actor Nehal Vadoliya recently accused him of sexual misconduct. In response, Ghai cryptically addressed the allegations in his latest Instagram post on Monday. He wrote that it has become "scary to meet unknown guys" who "want to be seen in social media with right or wrong statements just for publicity. " To recall, Ghai was also accused of sexual misconduct in 2018.

Cryptic message 'It's duty of all senior experts to help...' Ghai's Instagram post read, "Tho it's duty of all senior experts to help n guide kids in their profession if they come to you for help." "But today it's scary to meet unknown guys." "God bless them (folded hand emoji)." The filmmaker added, "A Mutual respect is first thing in making respectful career."

Allegations Vadoliya's allegations against Ghai In an interview with Galatta Plus, Vadoliya described how a casual evening with Ghai and her then-boyfriend turned uncomfortable when Ghai called her "very sexy." She said, "There came a point when he came so close [to me] that I was completely shocked." "His eyes were closed. When I moved aside, his lips touched my cheek. He kissed me, and...he was about to kiss me on the lips." The alleged misconduct also led to her breakup with her boyfriend.