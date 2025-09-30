Urvashi Rautela appears before ED in illegal betting app case
What's the story
Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Tuesday. She has been summoned by the agency as part of its investigation into an illegal betting app, 1xBet. The probe is linked to a money laundering case involving this betting platform. Earlier, TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was also summoned by the ED, and the agency believes that both actors are linked to 1xBet through brand endorsements.
Investigation details
Investigation into illegal betting platforms and celebrity promoters
The ED's investigation into the 1xBet case is part of a larger crackdown on illegal betting platforms and their celebrity promoters. This operation has already summoned several high-profile individuals in connection with the investigation, including cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. The agency will record Rautela's statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reported PTI.
Proceedings
Actors booked for alleged involvement in betting promotions
In May, Telangana Police booked 25 actors, including Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, for their alleged involvement in promoting betting platforms. Both actors denied any wrongdoing, claiming they only endorsed platforms in regions where online skill-based games are legal. Other popular celebrities named in the case include Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagalla, and TV anchor Srimukhi. Notably, earlier this year, Kangana Ranaut criticized celebrities for promoting betting apps, claiming she had rejected several lucrative offers to endorse them.