The actor will be questioned by the ED

Urvashi Rautela appears before ED in illegal betting app case

By Isha Sharma 12:01 pm Sep 30, 202512:01 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Tuesday. She has been summoned by the agency as part of its investigation into an illegal betting app, 1xBet. The probe is linked to a money laundering case involving this betting platform. Earlier, TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was also summoned by the ED, and the agency believes that both actors are linked to 1xBet through brand endorsements.