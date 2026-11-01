Prem, who said he wanted to give Sudeep the title 'King Kichcha,' wants this film to connect with families and show off Sudeep's lighter side.

Set for release in 2027, Dada on Holiday will see Sudeep step away from action roles to explore comedy, romance, and family drama.

Sudeep, actor, "The industry also needs a change in the films we make, and this will be."