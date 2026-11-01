Sudeep and director Prem reunite for 'Dada on Holiday' teaser
Kannada star Sudeep and director Prem are reuniting after eight years for a new family film, Dada on Holiday, their first project together since their last collaboration, The Villain.
The movie's title teaser just dropped, launched by Karnataka's Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at a star-studded event.
Family focus in 'Dada on Holiday'
Prem, who said he wanted to give Sudeep the title 'King Kichcha,' wants this film to connect with families and show off Sudeep's lighter side.
Set for release in 2027, Dada on Holiday will see Sudeep step away from action roles to explore comedy, romance, and family drama.
Sudeep, actor, "The industry also needs a change in the films we make, and this will be."