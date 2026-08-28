Sudeep backs Yash amid online backlash to 'Toxic' film

Yash's new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, has drawn largely negative reactions online.

Amid all the trolling and negative reviews, actor Kichcha Sudeep jumped in to support Yash, calling the movie "#Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt" and "Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional."

He even posted on X that trying something so different takes real guts.