Sudeep backs Yash amid online backlash to 'Toxic' film
Yash's new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, has drawn largely negative reactions online.
Amid all the trolling and negative reviews, actor Kichcha Sudeep jumped in to support Yash, calling the movie "#Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt" and "Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional."
He even posted on X that trying something so different takes real guts.
'Toxic' surpasses ₹150cr in 3 days
Toxic isn't just making headlines for its story set in Portuguese-ruled Goa or its star cast (Yash in double roles, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani).
The film's edgy content sparked backlash, prompting one YouTuber to post an email screenshot and another to claim, "Got legal notice from @TheNameIsYash and @KvnProductions for #Toxic review."
Still, Toxic is crushing it at the box office, earning over ₹150 crore in just three days, proving Yash's risk paid off and showing he's not afraid to break away from the usual formula.