Sudeep confirms 'Billa Ranga Baasha' will restart filming June 26
Entertainment
After a pause that left fans wondering, Kichcha Sudeep just confirmed his action fantasy film Billa Ranga Baasha (BRB) will restart filming on June 26.
The movie kicked off in April with a big set and a 20-day shoot, but things stalled soon after, causing some buzz online.
Actor Sudeep reveals Telugu Kannada rom-com
Responding to fans' concerns, Sudeep shared on X, "There is nothing I love more than making a movie, telling stories and entertain."
He also revealed he'll star in a Telugu-Kannada rom-com from Sukumar's former assistant.
His last release was Mark in December 2025.