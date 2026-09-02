Sudeep's 'Billa Ranga Baasha: First Blood' reveals birthday poster
Entertainment
To mark his birthday, Kichcha Sudeep's new film Billa Ranga Baasha : First Blood revealed its first poster, and it's pretty epic.
Sudeep rocks a rugged look, riding a motorcycle across a snowy battlefield in fur, setting the stage for an action-packed and futuristic story directed by Anup Bhandari.
Poster teases war machine and aircraft
The poster teases a gigantic mechanical war machine and flying aircraft, hinting at a bold cinematic world.
Produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy, the film is gearing up for release in all major South Indian languages plus Hindi.
Fans can expect teasers soon as excitement builds for Sudeep and Bhandari coming together for a project.