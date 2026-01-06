Sudha Chandran shakes things up in 'Noyontara' as new antagonist Ghorkamini
Sudha Chandran is joining the Hindi supernatural show Noyontara (a remake of the Bengali series Trinayani) on Colors as Ghorkamini, a powerful antagonist with a personal vendetta against the Sengupta family.
Her character brings dark magic and aims to break apart love and faith at Parimahal, setting up some major challenges for everyone involved.
Why does this matter?
Chandran's arrival adds fresh drama by threatening Noyon and Surjo's relationship, putting Shaoli's motherhood plans—and even lives—at risk.
Fans of Sudha Chandran will recognize her from iconic negative roles like Ramola Sikand (Kaahin Kissii Roz) and Yamini (Naagin).
About her new role, she shared that what drew her in was how "Ghorkamini doesn't see herself as evil," hinting at more layered storytelling ahead.
If you love unexpected twists, this is one to watch!