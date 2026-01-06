Sudha Chandran shakes things up in 'Noyontara' as new antagonist Ghorkamini

Why does this matter?

Chandran's arrival adds fresh drama by threatening Noyon and Surjo's relationship, putting Shaoli's motherhood plans—and even lives—at risk.

Fans of Sudha Chandran will recognize her from iconic negative roles like Ramola Sikand (Kaahin Kissii Roz) and Yamini (Naagin).

About her new role, she shared that what drew her in was how "Ghorkamini doesn't see herself as evil," hinting at more layered storytelling ahead.

If you love unexpected twists, this is one to watch!