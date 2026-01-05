Next Article
Why 'Run Away' isn't getting a 2nd season
Entertainment
Netflix's Run Away, based on Harlan Coben's novel, just landed on January 1 and has since received a largely positive response from viewers.
But if you're hoping for more episodes, here's the deal: it's officially a limited series, following the same one-and-done trend as other Coben adaptations like The Stranger and Safe.
The story wraps up in 1 go
Season 1 covers the entire book—every major plotline and the main mystery are fully resolved.
Unlike shows that bring in new cases each season, Run Away tells its whole story in one shot.
Netflix prefers to keep these adaptations self-contained instead of stretching them out, so a second season isn't on the cards.