Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is smashing records, eyes ₹800cr milestone
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, may have slowed down in its fifth week with daily earnings dropping to ₹3.44 crore, but it's already the biggest Bollywood hit of 2025—racking up a massive ₹775.69 crore in India alone since its December 5 release.
From blockbuster debut to sequel buzz
Dhurandhar kicked off strong with ₹207 crore in week one and kept climbing, crossing the ₹1,000 crore global mark in just three weeks.
The cast features Akshaye Khanna as a gang leader alongside Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan.
With industry legends like Ram Gopal Varma calling it a "quantum leap" for Indian cinema, a sequel—Dhurandhar 2—is already set for March 2026.