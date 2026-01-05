Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is smashing records, eyes ₹800cr milestone

From blockbuster debut to sequel buzz

Dhurandhar kicked off strong with ₹207 crore in week one and kept climbing, crossing the ₹1,000 crore global mark in just three weeks.

The cast features Akshaye Khanna as a gang leader alongside Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan.

With industry legends like Ram Gopal Varma calling it a "quantum leap" for Indian cinema, a sequel—Dhurandhar 2—is already set for March 2026.