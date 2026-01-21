Sudha Kongara wanted Abhishek, Vijay Deverakonda in 'Parasakthi' cameos

Director Sudha Kongara shared that she originally hoped to bring stars from different film industries for special cameos in Parasakthi. "I even asked Abhishek Bachchan if he would be interested in playing one such cameo," she recalled.

The original cameo plan Kongara's idea was to have actors represent historical figures from their own languages. She reached out to Vijay Deverakonda for the Michael Reddy role, but he was tied up with another shoot.

In the end, Rana Daggubati played Michael Reddy, with Basil Joseph and Dhananjaya making special appearances representing different South Indian film industries.

That "Jailer" deja vu Kongara admitted she felt a twinge of regret when Jailer pulled off a similar multi-industry cameo concept before her film released.

As she put it, "I regretted how my idea was taken up by another film."

Parasakthi eventually released on January 10 with Sivakarthikeyan and Atharvaa in lead roles.