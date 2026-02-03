'Suits' actor Gina Torres's home robbed, $225,000 worth items stolen
Entertainment
Gina Torres, best known from "Suits," had her Los Angeles home broken into last Friday while she was out.
Thieves got away with about $225,000 in cash and jewelry.
Police arrived that evening and found the home had been broken into.
The suspects haven't been caught yet
A neighbor spotted two men leaving Gina's place with bags, loading the bags into a car before fleeing the scene in a white sedan.
Despite a police search, the suspects haven't been caught yet.
The break-in has sparked fresh worries about how even high-profile security sometimes isn't enough for celebrities.
So far, Gina's team hasn't commented on the incident.