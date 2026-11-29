Sukumar gives Aravind ₹1L after 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' moved him
Director Sukumar just lost a ₹1 lakh bet to Allu Aravind because he teared up during the film Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan and newcomer Satvika Veeravalli, hit him right in the feels, so much so that he paid Aravind ₹1 lakh as promised.
Sukumar even shared a photo on Instagram of Aravind along with a ₹1 lakh cheque addressed to the filmmaker, simply captioned: "Whattttt an expensive recommendation sir."
Sadineni's 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' earns praise
Directed by Pavan Sadineni, this film tells the story of Kalpana, an aspiring astronaut whose life takes unexpected turns after marrying a middle-class mechanic.
With strong performances from Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma too, it's been getting praise for its heartfelt storytelling.
Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam (Lightbox Media) and presented by Swapna Cinema with Geetha Arts, it's clearly making an impact, just ask Sukumar!