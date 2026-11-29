Director Sukumar just lost a ₹1 lakh bet to Allu Aravind because he teared up during the film Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan and newcomer Satvika Veeravalli, hit him right in the feels, so much so that he paid Aravind ₹1 lakh as promised.

Sukumar even shared a photo on Instagram of Aravind along with a ₹1 lakh cheque addressed to the filmmaker, simply captioned: "Whattttt an expensive recommendation sir."