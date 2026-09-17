Sukumaran excited to join Gulzar's 'Daayra' while juggling another project
Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran, a big name in Malayalam cinema, is teaming up with director Meghna Gulzar for her next film, Daayra, even while juggling another major project.
He shared that he's genuinely excited to work with Gulzar because he was a fan of her work and was convinced by the story.
'Daayra' releases September 18 2026
Set to release on September 18, 2026, Daayra also features Kareena Kapoor and brings together talent from different film industries.
Gulzar wants the cast to be geographically neutral and one from Hindi cinema and one not.
The movie is produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), with Pen Marudhar handling distribution.