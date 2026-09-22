Sun Pictures seeks ₹125cr 'Jailer 2' Tamil Nadu theatrical rights
Entertainment
Jailer 2, the sequel to the blockbuster hit, is aiming for a massive ₹125 crore deal just for its Tamil Nadu theatrical rights.
Sun Pictures is considering selling these rights outright, a big shift from their usual approach, which could make this one of the biggest Tamil theatrical rights deals in recent times.
'Jailer 2' Rajinikanth returns October 15
Set to release on October 15, 2026, Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
The film also stars Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, S J Suryah, and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Hrithik Roshan will pop in for a cameo, while Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu return from the original.
The Tamil Nadu rights are still being negotiated, so fans are watching closely!