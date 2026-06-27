Sundar defends posting daughter's wedding photos hours after Bhagyarad's death
Khushbu Sundar faced backlash for sharing her daughter Avantika's wedding photos just hours after the passing of veteran director K Bhagyarad.
Addressing the criticism, she explained, "My daughter got married not even 48 hours before," and added, "If you find it difficult, stop following me. I am better off without people like you."
She later paid tribute to Bhagyaraj with a heartfelt Instagram post.
Star-studded Goa wedding draws mixed reaction
Avantika's wedding to Shravan Sreenivasan in Goa was a star-studded affair with guests like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.
Clips from the celebration, including a sweet moment between Bhagyaraj and Chiranjeevi, quickly went viral.
While many in the Tamil film industry mourned Bhagyaraj's loss, Sundar's timing sparked mixed reactions online.