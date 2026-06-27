Sundar defends posting daughter's wedding photos hours after Bhagyarad's death Entertainment Jun 27, 2026

Khushbu Sundar faced backlash for sharing her daughter Avantika's wedding photos just hours after the passing of veteran director K Bhagyarad.

Addressing the criticism, she explained, "My daughter got married not even 48 hours before," and added, "If you find it difficult, stop following me. I am better off without people like you."

She later paid tribute to Bhagyaraj with a heartfelt Instagram post.