'SK 33' has been announced

'SK 33': Sundeep Kishan to lead mythological thriller

By Isha Sharma 04:10 pm Mar 21, 202604:10 pm

What's the story

The production house Shining Pictures, which produced the film Shambhala, has announced its next project with actor Sundeep Kishan. The film will be directed by Ugandhar Muni and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The announcement was made via a striking theme poster featuring a lion and a wolf's conflict, representing an epic battle of power and destiny. The movie will be produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajashekhar Annabhimoju.