'SK 33': Sundeep Kishan to lead mythological thriller
What's the story
The production house Shining Pictures, which produced the film Shambhala, has announced its next project with actor Sundeep Kishan. The film will be directed by Ugandhar Muni and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The announcement was made via a striking theme poster featuring a lion and a wolf's conflict, representing an epic battle of power and destiny. The movie will be produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajashekhar Annabhimoju.
Genre exploration
Film is currently in pre-production
Kishan expressed excitement about exploring a new genre with this socio-fantasy thriller. He wrote on X, "With all your Love & Wishes, #SK33 with the Incredibly Passionate team that gave you the blockbuster #Shambala .. An Ambitious trip back into our Mythology. Lions, Wolves, Kings & Swords." The film, which blends mythology, action, and drama, is currently in pre-production. The shooting is expected to begin in August 2026.
Twitter Post
Here's Kishan's tweet
With all your Love & Wishes ,#SK33 with the Incredibly Passionate team that gave you the blockbuster #Shambala ..— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) March 21, 2026
An Ambitious trip back into our Mythology 👑
Lions,Wolfs, Kings & Swords 🗡️
A @ugandharmuni Madness ♥️#RajaSekarAnnabhimoju #MahidharReddy@ShiningPictures 🧿 pic.twitter.com/GRV6Vb2G9n
Career
Take a look at Kishan's career
Kishan started his career in 2010 with Prasthanam and has since starred in notable movies like Shor in the City, Michael, Captain Miller, and Raayan. He has also been a part of Amazon Prime Video's thriller series The Family Man, led by Manoj Bajpayee.