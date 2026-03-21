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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'SK 33': Sundeep Kishan to lead mythological thriller
'SK 33': Sundeep Kishan to lead mythological thriller
'SK 33' has been announced

'SK 33': Sundeep Kishan to lead mythological thriller

By Isha Sharma
Mar 21, 2026
04:10 pm
What's the story

The production house Shining Pictures, which produced the film Shambhala, has announced its next project with actor Sundeep Kishan. The film will be directed by Ugandhar Muni and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The announcement was made via a striking theme poster featuring a lion and a wolf's conflict, representing an epic battle of power and destiny. The movie will be produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajashekhar Annabhimoju.

Genre exploration

Film is currently in pre-production

Kishan expressed excitement about exploring a new genre with this socio-fantasy thriller. He wrote on X, "With all your Love & Wishes, #SK33 with the Incredibly Passionate team that gave you the blockbuster #Shambala .. An Ambitious trip back into our Mythology. Lions, Wolves, Kings & Swords." The film, which blends mythology, action, and drama, is currently in pre-production. The shooting is expected to begin in August 2026.

Twitter Post

Here's Kishan's tweet

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Career

Take a look at Kishan's career

Kishan started his career in 2010 with Prasthanam and has since starred in notable movies like Shor in the City, Michael, Captain Miller, and Raayan. He has also been a part of Amazon Prime Video's thriller series The Family Man, led by Manoj Bajpayee.

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