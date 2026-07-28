Suneil's death confirmed by Anand family after London heart attack
Entertainment
Suneil Anand, son of Bollywood legend Dev Anand, has died at 70 after a heart attack in London.
His niece Gina Narang confirmed the news and asked for privacy as the family navigates this tough time.
The family also shared their gratitude for all the support and prayers they've received.
Anand actor turned Navketan Films manager
Born in Switzerland to Dev Anand and actor Kalpana Karthik, Suneil made his Bollywood debut with Anand Aur Anand in 1984, but didn't find box office success, even after roles in Car Thief and Main Tere Liye.
He later shifted focus to managing Navketan Films, continuing his father's legacy behind the scenes.