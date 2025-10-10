Suniel Shetty moves court over online impersonation, seeks damages
Suniel Shetty has gone to the Bombay High Court after spotting his photos and name being used without permission on social media and business sites—including real estate, astrology, and gambling platforms.
His lawyer, Birendra Saraf, argued that Shetty's photographs were being used by various businesses without authorization.
Deepfake images and unapproved merchandise used
Shetty's team flagged not just unauthorized images but also deepfake photos and unapproved merchandise being sold with his face on it.
He's asking the court to stop these misuses.
Other celebrities have also taken legal action recently
Shetty isn't alone—recently, stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karan Johar have also taken legal steps to protect their digital identities.
It's part of a growing push in India to challenge online impersonation and stop people from cashing in on celebrity images without permission.