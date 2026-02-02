Suniel Shetty so nervous during 'Border 2' screening, he sat outside Entertainment Feb 02, 2026

Ahan Shetty shared that his dad, Suniel Shetty, and sister Athiya were so anxious during the Border 2 screening, they couldn't even watch it.

"He was so nervous during the screening, he and my sister (Athiya Shetty) both. They just sat outside, and they didn't see the film. But he's going to go see it soon. Athiya wanted to watch it alone, which she did later." Ahan said.