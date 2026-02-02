Suniel Shetty so nervous during 'Border 2' screening, he sat outside
Ahan Shetty shared that his dad, Suniel Shetty, and sister Athiya were so anxious during the Border 2 screening, they couldn't even watch it.
"He was so nervous during the screening, he and my sister (Athiya Shetty) both. They just sat outside, and they didn't see the film. But he's going to go see it soon. Athiya wanted to watch it alone, which she did later." Ahan said.
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border. The new release stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan as Lt Cdr Mahendra Singh Rawat.
Released in theaters on January 23, 2026, it raked in over ₹300 crore in just 10 days—with Ahan even delivering his dad's famous "Maa Shakti" line from the original.
