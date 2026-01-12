Next Article
Suniel Shetty's 'Bharat Ke Super Founders' drops January 16
Entertainment
Amazon MX Player is rolling out Bharat Ke Super Founders, a new reality show for entrepreneurs, hosted by Suniel Shetty.
Launching January 16, 2026, the series puts a massive ₹100 crore investment fund up for grabs and focuses on real business challenges—not just flashy valuations.
Free, nationwide platform with top investors
Streaming free on Amazon MX Player, the show aims to spotlight startups from every corner of India.
Produced by Rusk Media and Recur Club, it offers both equity and structured debt funding.
Entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel featuring big names like Dr. A VeluMani (Thyrocare) and Nitish Mittersain (Nazara Technologies), getting direct feedback in every episode—making this a fresh stage for ambitious founders looking to make an impact.