Suniel Shetty's 'Bharat Ke Super Founders' drops January 16

Free, nationwide platform with top investors

Streaming free on Amazon MX Player, the show aims to spotlight startups from every corner of India.

Produced by Rusk Media and Recur Club, it offers both equity and structured debt funding.

Entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel featuring big names like Dr. A VeluMani (Thyrocare) and Nitish Mittersain (Nazara Technologies), getting direct feedback in every episode—making this a fresh stage for ambitious founders looking to make an impact.