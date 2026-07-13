Sunila Pyarelal Sharma passed away on Sunday

Renowned composer Pyarelal Sharma's wife, Sunila, dies at 78

By Isha Sharma 09:46 am Jul 13, 202609:46 am

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Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, the wife of renowned music composer Pyarelal Sharma, passed away on Sunday (July 12) in Mumbai. She was 78 and is survived by her husband and children. Her family shared the news of her demise on social media, describing her as "a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her." The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.