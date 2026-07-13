Renowned composer Pyarelal Sharma's wife, Sunila, dies at 78
What's the story
Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, the wife of renowned music composer Pyarelal Sharma, passed away on Sunday (July 12) in Mumbai. She was 78 and is survived by her husband and children. Her family shared the news of her demise on social media, describing her as "a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her." The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.
Funeral details
Last rites to be conducted on Monday
Sharma's last rites will be conducted on Monday (July 13) at Santacruz Cremation around 11:30am. The Sharma family expressed their gratitude for the love and support they have received during this difficult time. Their statement read, "Amma lived a life of grace, devotion, and quiet strength." "While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing she is finally at peace."
Industry presence
She was a regular on singing reality shows
Though not a professional singer, Sharma was a constant source of support for her husband. In recent years, she often accompanied him on various singing reality shows. She appeared as a special guest on Indian Idol 13 during the Laxmikant-Pyarelal special episode. Contestant Sanchari Sen Gupta and her mother had gifted her a hand-designed saree during this emotional moment.
Other appearances
Her bond with the music industry
In addition to Indian Idol 13, Sharma also graced the sets of other popular singing reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Superstar Singer. She would often perform traditional aartis and offer words of encouragement to the contestants. Her presence on these shows highlighted her deep connection with the music industry. May she rest in peace.