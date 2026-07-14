Sunila, wife of composer Pyarelal, dies in Mumbai aged 78
Sunila, lovingly known as Amma, and wife of iconic composer Pyarelal (from the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo), passed away in Mumbai at age 78.
Her family described her as a source of grace and strength, remembering her with warmth and affection.
Pyarelal performs cremation rites in wheelchair
Pyarelal, despite mobility issues, performed Sunila's last rites in a wheelchair at Santacruz Crematorium.
The ceremony saw singers Sudhesh Bhosle and Shabbir Kumar, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, and RJ Anmol pay their respects.
Ghai shared an emotional post about Sunila's unwavering support for Pyarelal.
The family's message: "Your work here is beautifully finished, Amma. Rest in eternal peace."
Laxmikant-Pyarelal scored over 750 films
The Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo shaped Bollywood music with scores for over 750 films, including classics like Bobby and Mr. India, leaving a mark that still inspires generations today.