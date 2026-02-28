Delhi High Court permits forensic review of Sunjay Kapur's will
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has permitted the forensic inspection of the last will of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The decision was made on Thursday, February 26, allowing his former wife, Karisma Kapoor, and mother, Rani Kapur, to inspect the original document, reported Bar & Bench. The will is currently sealed with the court registry.
Inspection guidelines
No party can take photographs or make copies
Joint Registrar Gagandeep Jindal stated that they or their authorized forensic and handwriting representatives may examine the original will at 3:00pm on March 10 The inspection will be conducted in the presence of authorized counsel for defendant nos. 1 & 2 (Priya Sachdev Kapur). The court rules that if Sachdev Kapur remains absent during this time, the examination will go on regardless. However, no party is permitted to take photographs or make copies of the original document during this process.
Ongoing litigation
Will be key evidence in the ongoing legal battle
The will is a key piece of evidence in an ongoing legal dispute among several members of Kapur's family. This includes his second wife, Kapoor, his widow, Sachdev Kapur, and his mother, Rani. Kapoor's children, Kiaan and Samaira, had earlier moved the High Court, challenging the authenticity of the will.
Judicial decision
Forensic examination necessary to verify authenticity: Kapoor's counsel
During the hearing, Kapoor's counsel argued that while they had received a copy of the document earlier, inspecting the original was necessary to verify its authenticity. They requested permission for a forensic examination to facilitate appropriate legal action in the future. Sachdev Kapur's counsel opposed the plea, arguing that the applications seeking inspection were not maintainable and that any forensic examination should be postponed until the evidence stage.