Delhi High Court permits forensic review of Sunjay Kapur's will

The Delhi High Court has permitted the forensic inspection of the last will of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur . The decision was made on Thursday, February 26, allowing his former wife, Karisma Kapoor , and mother, Rani Kapur, to inspect the original document, reported Bar & Bench. The will is currently sealed with the court registry.

Inspection guidelines No party can take photographs or make copies Joint Registrar Gagandeep Jindal stated that they or their authorized forensic and handwriting representatives may examine the original will at 3:00pm on March 10 The inspection will be conducted in the presence of authorized counsel for defendant nos. 1 & 2 (Priya Sachdev Kapur). The court rules that if Sachdev Kapur remains absent during this time, the examination will go on regardless. However, no party is permitted to take photographs or make copies of the original document during this process.

Ongoing litigation Will be key evidence in the ongoing legal battle The will is a key piece of evidence in an ongoing legal dispute among several members of Kapur's family. This includes his second wife, Kapoor, his widow, Sachdev Kapur, and his mother, Rani. Kapoor's children, Kiaan and Samaira, had earlier moved the High Court, challenging the authenticity of the will.

Advertisement