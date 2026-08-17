'Darr' row: Did Sunny Deol call SRK an insecure actor?
What's the story
In a recent interview, actor Sunny Deol opened up about his long-standing relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and the differences that arose between them during the making of Darr. The 1993 film, which starred Khan as an obsessive antagonist character and Deol as the righteous protagonist, was one of the most talked-about films of its time due to its unconventional portrayal of its lead characters.
Industry dynamics
Deol on his relationship with Khan
During a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Deol was asked about his relationship with Khan and their working days.
He admitted that there may have been some differences when they were younger but emphasized that insecurity has never been part of his approach to work.
"At a younger age, you've certain things, and I am not an insecure person; I don't have any insecurity, especially on set. But because many actors have insecurity and they do things which are absolutely unnecessary."
Professional view
'Somehow quite a lot of actors feel very insecure'
Deol elaborated on how insecurity can sometimes influence actors' behavior and affect the atmosphere on a set.
"Because we can only be the character we are, and we cannot be anything beyond that...Somehow quite a lot of actors feel very insecure. And because of this, the vibes get messed up, and things go wrong."
When asked if he considers Khan a friend today, Deol offered a more professional perspective, saying they are all colleagues in the industry rather than friends.
Film critique
Deol's earlier comments on 'Darr'
Although the topic started with Darr, Deol veered toward a neutral arena, not taking names.
He'd earlier spoken about his discomfort with the way the villain was glorified in Darr.
On Aap Ki Adalat, he'd said, "At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved (Khan) as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain."
Both actors famously reconciled at Deol's Gadar 2 success party.
Career trajectory
Deol expresses desire to work with Khan again
Deol is currently starring in Batwara 1947, along with Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi. He will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana as Lord Hanuman.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, he expressed interest in working with Khan again, saying, "Shah Rukh ke saath ek hi film ki thi. Toh ek aur kar sakte hain."
"It would be nice because that was a different period, and now it's a different period."
Yash Chopra directed Darr, co-starring Juhi Chawla.