'Darr' row: Did Sunny Deol call SRK an insecure actor?

During a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Deol was asked about his relationship with Khan and their working days.

He admitted that there may have been some differences when they were younger but emphasized that insecurity has never been part of his approach to work.

"At a younger age, you've certain things, and I am not an insecure person; I don't have any insecurity, especially on set. But because many actors have insecurity and they do things which are absolutely unnecessary."