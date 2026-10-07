'Ikka 2': Sunny Deol to return; Akshaye Khanna won't
What's the story
Sunny Deol will reprise his role as Ikka in the second installment of Netflix's courtroom drama Ikka. However, as per India Today, Akshaye Khanna won't be returning for the sequel. The first movie, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, was released earlier this year and marked a reunion between Deol and Khanna after nearly three decades since their iconic collaboration in Border.
Sequel details
'The work on it is expected to begin next year'
An insider close to the project told the outlet, "Writing for Ikka 2 has already begun."
"The story will continue with Sunny Deol as Ikka."
"However, the new season will be a new story, with Akshaye Khanna not continuing in the second part."
"The work on it is expected to begin next year. Right now, the writing and theme is being worked on."
Career updates
Other projects of Deol and Khanna
Both Deol and Khanna are busy with multiple projects.
After Border 2, Deol has a packed schedule with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he plays Lord Hanuman, and a Goa-set crime thriller called Antony.
On the other hand, Khanna is set to portray Shukracharya in Mahakali, which is part of filmmaker Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe.