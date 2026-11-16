Sunny Deol's 'Suryaa' postponed to 2027?

A source told the portal, "The IMA's complaint has reached the Health Ministry. The makers are clear that they have no intention of showing the entire medical fraternity in a bad light or encouraging violence against medical personnel."

"However, there's a due process to be followed in such situations, and since it is taking time, the makers have decided to postpone the release."

The film will now get its censor certificate from CBFC before a new release date is announced.