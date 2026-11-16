Sunny Deol's 'Suryaa' postponed to 2027?
What's the story
The release of Sunny Deol's upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak has been postponed to 2027, reported Bollywood Hungama. The decision comes after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) raised concerns over the film's portrayal of violence against doctors. The movie was originally slated for a November 20 release but will now be pushed to next year due to these issues and a packed December release schedule.
Release plans
Makers awaiting CBFC clearance before announcing new date
A source told the portal, "The IMA's complaint has reached the Health Ministry. The makers are clear that they have no intention of showing the entire medical fraternity in a bad light or encouraging violence against medical personnel."
"However, there's a due process to be followed in such situations, and since it is taking time, the makers have decided to postpone the release."
The film will now get its censor certificate from CBFC before a new release date is announced.
Potential dates
When will 'Suryaa' hit theaters?
The source further revealed that Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak will not be released in 2026 due to a slew of big releases in December (King, Eetha, and Maatrubhumi, among others).
The film's makers are eyeing January 15, 2027, but this will only be confirmed once the ongoing issue is resolved.
The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Jisshu U Sengupta, among others.
Complaint details
IMA wrote to I&B Ministry regarding 'Suryaa'
The IMA had reportedly written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, urging an urgent review of Suryaa's promotional content.
The association alleged that the film "generalizes corruption in the medical profession" and depicts violence against healthcare workers, which could "erode public trust" and endanger doctors' safety.
In their letter dated October 23 to I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, they sought an "impartial review of the promo video and appropriate corrective measures from its makers."
Career highlights
Deol's busy year
Despite the postponement of Suryaa, Deol has had a remarkable year with four releases in 2026.
Border 2, Batwara 1947, and Ramayana were released in theaters while Ikka premiered directly on Netflix.
In Ramayana, audiences got a brief glimpse of Deol as Lord Hanuman during the end credits.
This reportedly marks the first time since 2007 that Deol has had so many releases in a single year.