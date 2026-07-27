'Meri Maa...': Sunny Deol dedicates 'Batwara 1947' to all mothers
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol paid tribute to his mother, Prakash Kaur, by dedicating his upcoming film Batwara 1947 to his mother and all mothers. In a heartfelt social media post on Monday, he called her "Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat." The film is set against the backdrop of India's Partition and will be released on August 14 (Partition Day).
Social media post
Deol's mother is his almighty
Deol shared a picture with his mother on Instagram and wrote, "Meri maa hi mera Rab hain. Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat. Batwara 1947 main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon. Trailer out tomorrow!"
The post was made a day before the film's official trailer launch.
Film details
About 'Batwara 1947'
Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, delves into the emotional and human impact of India's Partition.
The film highlights themes of love, sacrifice, courage, and resilience during a tumultuous period in history.
It also marks the reunion of Deol and Santoshi after nearly three decades.
Production details
Cast and crew of the film
The film features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. It is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the Aamir Khan Productions banner.
The music for Batwara 1947 has been composed by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.