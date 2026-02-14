'Lahore 1947': Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan's film to get new title?

Deol said, "Meri dher saari films aane wali hain. Unme se ek Lahore 1947 hai.. Shayad title change ho sakta hai shayad wohi rakhe. Film ek famous play pe based hai." "15 August ke time cinema halls me lagegi (I have several films in the pipeline. One of them is Lahore 1947... though the title may change, or it might stay the same. It's an adaptation of a celebrated stage play and is slated for a theatrical release in August)."

Film insights

Release date and production details

The film is currently set to release on August 13, 2026. The project marks a first-time collaboration between Deol, Santoshi, and Khan on a single film. Backing the film under Aamir Khan Productions, Khan had earlier spoken about the script's emotional significance and its connection to Deol's father, late actor Dharmendra. He said, "This was one of Dharamji's favorite scripts, and I am so glad he could see the film."