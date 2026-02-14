'Lahore 1947': Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan's film to get new title?
What's the story
Actor Sunny Deol has hinted that the title of his upcoming period drama, Lahore 1947, may not be final. The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, is set to release during Independence Day week in 2026. Speaking to ANI, Deol said the project could undergo a name revision before its theatrical debut.
Title speculation
The film is based on a famous play
Deol said, "Meri dher saari films aane wali hain. Unme se ek Lahore 1947 hai.. Shayad title change ho sakta hai shayad wohi rakhe. Film ek famous play pe based hai." "15 August ke time cinema halls me lagegi (I have several films in the pipeline. One of them is Lahore 1947... though the title may change, or it might stay the same. It's an adaptation of a celebrated stage play and is slated for a theatrical release in August)."
Film insights
Release date and production details
The film is currently set to release on August 13, 2026. The project marks a first-time collaboration between Deol, Santoshi, and Khan on a single film. Backing the film under Aamir Khan Productions, Khan had earlier spoken about the script's emotional significance and its connection to Deol's father, late actor Dharmendra. He said, "This was one of Dharamji's favorite scripts, and I am so glad he could see the film."
Production team
Cast and crew of the movie
The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol. The music is by AR Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan's Partition, it has been adapted from Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. Apart from Lahore 1947, Deol will also be seen in Ikka, Gabru, and Ramayana.