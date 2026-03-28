Sunny Deol-Vijay Varma's action film to wrap by July
What's the story
Sunny Deol is currently shooting for an untitled action thriller in Mumbai, which will be followed by his role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 2. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Director Balaji Ganesh has almost completed the first schedule of this project, which started in early March at Film City, reported Mid-Day.
Cast details
Deol plays a cop in this project
The movie features Deol as a cop, with a unique look including a mustache and beard. The film also stars Jyotika and Vijay Varma, who plays the antagonist. A source told the outlet, "Over the past three weeks, the unit has been shooting all across Mumbai. They began with an action sequence, featuring Sunny and Vijay, in Film City, where a huge set depicting a carnival was erected."
Upcoming project
Actioner expected to be completed by July
After wrapping up the first schedule of the action thriller on March 30, Deol will start shooting for Ramayana: Part 2. The source added, "Sunny wants to complete his portions of Hanuman by April-end. In May, he will resume his cop role in Goa." The film is likely to wrap by July. In February, Deol also announced his upcoming Netflix courtroom drama Ikka, co-starring Akshaye Khanna. No release date has been announced yet.