Sunny Deol-Vijay Varma's action film to wrap by July

The movie features Deol as a cop, with a unique look including a mustache and beard. The film also stars Jyotika and Vijay Varma , who plays the antagonist. A source told the outlet, "Over the past three weeks, the unit has been shooting all across Mumbai. They began with an action sequence, featuring Sunny and Vijay, in Film City, where a huge set depicting a carnival was erected."

Upcoming project

Actioner expected to be completed by July

After wrapping up the first schedule of the action thriller on March 30, Deol will start shooting for Ramayana: Part 2. The source added, "Sunny wants to complete his portions of Hanuman by April-end. In May, he will resume his cop role in Goa." The film is likely to wrap by July. In February, Deol also announced his upcoming Netflix courtroom drama Ikka, co-starring Akshaye Khanna. No release date has been announced yet.