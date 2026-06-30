'Ikka': Cast, plot, release date of Sunny Deol's OTT debut

Production details

Cast and crew

Apart from Deol and Khanna, Ikka also stars Tillotama Shome as Madhura Banerjee, a public prosecutor going against her mentor Mehra in this case. Dia Mirza plays Avantika, Mehra's wife, who tries to protect her family from the fallout of the case. Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are also part of the ensemble cast. The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Alchemy Films.