'Ikka': Cast, plot, release date of Sunny Deol's OTT debut
What's the story
Netflix India recently dropped the trailer for its forthcoming courtroom drama Ikka. The film stars Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. This marks Deol's debut on OTT platforms. The story revolves around a celebrated lawyer, played by Deol, who is forced to defend a man accused in a high-profile attempted murder case.
Plot details
Story of 'Ikka'
Ikka delves into the complexities of the legal system, where every decision has consequences, and every verdict comes at a cost. Deol plays Arjun Mehra, a celebrated lawyer famous for his unwavering principles. The central conflict arises when Mehra is compelled to defend Shauryamann Gaur (Khanna), a big-shot industrialist's son, accused in an attempted murder case. This legal battle tests both Mehra's personal and professional convictions.
Production details
Cast and crew
Apart from Deol and Khanna, Ikka also stars Tillotama Shome as Madhura Banerjee, a public prosecutor going against her mentor Mehra in this case. Dia Mirza plays Avantika, Mehra's wife, who tries to protect her family from the fallout of the case. Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are also part of the ensemble cast. The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Alchemy Films.
Actor's insight
More about film
Deol said Ikka is "not just a courtroom drama," but "a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make." He added that Mehra "is a man who believes in doing what's right, but circumstances push him to question everything around him." The film will premiere on Netflix on July 10.