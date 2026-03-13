Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's 'Border 2' heads to Netflix: Details

Border 2, the war drama directed by Anurag Singh and co-written with Nidhi Dutta, is landing on Netflix on March 20. The film first hit theaters on January 23 and quickly became a box office success. It's inspired by real events from Pakistan's Operation Chengiz Khan in December 1971, which targeted Indian air bases like Amritsar and Pathankot.

When and where to watch the film After its theatrical run, Border 2 will be streaming on Netflix from March 20, 2026, so you can catch it at home if you missed it in cinemas.

Cast and characters, plot of the film The movie features big names: Sunny Deol as Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, Varun Dhawan as Maj. Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, Diljit Dosanjh as pilot Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty as a Navy officer (confirm and use the film's official credited character name).

The story follows these characters across land, air and sea as they respond to intense attacks during the operation.